DeGate Market Capitalization Achieves $11.69 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $11.69 million and approximately $232,442.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00536752 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.86 or 2.07493641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate's launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

