Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Short Interest Down 68.8% in April

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSE:DEX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. 44,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,364. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $11.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

