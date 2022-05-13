Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) PT Lowered to €51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($58.95) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($168.42) to €153.00 ($161.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC cut shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Delivery Hero from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €151.00 ($158.95) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DLVHF opened at $26.70 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $156.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.