DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Capitalization Hits $272,093.75

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.59 or 0.00246470 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000176 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.93 or 0.01682258 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000334 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.