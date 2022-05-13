Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Shares of DNN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 441,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,780,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 323.13% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

