DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.55 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on XRAY. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $38.37. The company had a trading volume of 22,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

