Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSGN stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 196,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,559. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $595.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.99.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William acquired 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

