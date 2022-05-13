Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE DM opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 128,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DM. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 180,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 64,473 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 140,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 101,623 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 151.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 119.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

