Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.74. Desktop Metal shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 208,115 shares changing hands.

DM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 461,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

