Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $28.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of RCM traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

