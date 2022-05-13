Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives $14.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.68) price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.30 ($16.11) to €16.30 ($17.16) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DB traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,111. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

