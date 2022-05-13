Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $343.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.08.

Shares of MCK opened at $322.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,290 shares of company stock valued at $9,196,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after buying an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 30,460.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after purchasing an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

