Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Target Price to $10.00

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.04.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 17,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,887. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of -0.16. Blade Air Mobility has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $11.99.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 51.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

