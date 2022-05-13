DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Chad Patterson Sells 777 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chad Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00.

DexCom stock opened at $311.52 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.61 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.49, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on DexCom from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

