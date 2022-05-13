Dexterra Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$201.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million.
DXT opened at C$5.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$387.65 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70.
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
