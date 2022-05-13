DEXTools Market Capitalization Achieves $16.92 Million (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a total market cap of $16.92 million and $232,814.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEXTools has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,615.70 or 1.00053539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00103188 BTC.

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 146,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 97,537,721 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

