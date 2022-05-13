Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diageo by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,923.17.

NYSE:DEO opened at $182.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

