Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s previous close.

CARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered Dialogue Health Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:CARE traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.96. 39,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,186. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$13.62.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

