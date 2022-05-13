DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $241.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.99 million to $260.59 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $124.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $898.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $939.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $971.05 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,796,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,990,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 746,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 640,740 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 2,569,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.73 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

