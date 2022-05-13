DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €26.30 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.68) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($20.00) price target on DIC Asset in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.58) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DIC opened at €12.20 ($12.84) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €12.88 ($13.56) and a fifty-two week high of €16.19 ($17.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.86, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.19 and a 200-day moving average of €14.81.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

