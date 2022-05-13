Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will report ($1.75) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($7.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($7.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.50) to ($6.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.00).

A number of research firms have weighed in on DFFN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:DFFN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.71. 99,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFFN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

