Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digi International Inc. is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products and services. They help their customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Digi International, Inc. (Digi) was formed in 1985-long before anyone coined the term the Internet of Things. They always focused on connecting things, starting with intelligent multiport serial boards for PCs. As wireless data technologies evolved, they invented right along with it, expanding their product lines with RF modules, gateways, and cellular routers to build critical communications infrastructures, plus embedded wireless system on module (SoM) and single-board computer (SBC) offerings for makers of next generation connected products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of Digi International stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 211,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,521. Digi International has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $25.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $713.53 million, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Digi International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

