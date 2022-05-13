Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.81 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $13.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 53.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS.

Dillard’s stock traded up $9.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $322.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.51 and its 200-day moving average is $274.83. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $97.51 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.88%.

DDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.