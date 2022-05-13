Dimecoin (DIME) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $345.00

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and $345.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004020 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000496 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00153378 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

