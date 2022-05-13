disBalancer Trading 37% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, disBalancer has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $69,703.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00540694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,932.92 or 1.82791366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00031852 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 1,950% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,171,249 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

