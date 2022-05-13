Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.76.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.10. 36,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,187. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.64.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

