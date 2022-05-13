Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Holdings Reduced by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.64. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.