DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $20.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.