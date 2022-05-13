Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

DHC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,358. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $516.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 1.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $23,042,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,039,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,904,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,756,000 after buying an additional 2,033,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,948,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,101,000 after buying an additional 995,249 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,513.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 760,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 713,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.