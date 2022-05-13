DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti lowered their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.
Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 104,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.36.
In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About DMC Global (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
