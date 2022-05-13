DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BOOM. Sidoti lowered their target price on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of BOOM stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 104,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,088. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.75, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.36.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 155.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in DMC Global by 30.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global (Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.