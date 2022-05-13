Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $29.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $976.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.49 and a beta of 2.06. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Docebo by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Docebo by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

