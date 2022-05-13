DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,061,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $3,203,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded up $10.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 209,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,790. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.84 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.66 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

