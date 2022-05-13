Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Short Interest Up 242.9% in April

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 941,900 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the April 15th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dogness (International) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dogness (International) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dogness (International) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dogness (International) stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Dogness has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.98.

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. It provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

