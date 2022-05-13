Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

D stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.