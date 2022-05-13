Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.00

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 4831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.754 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.31%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, COO Bradley J. Ehrman purchased 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $30,146.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,586,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,098,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $1,032,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

