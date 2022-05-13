Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $15.65. Dorian LPG shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 3,406 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.29%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $192,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,700 shares of company stock worth $8,098,519 over the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after buying an additional 71,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

