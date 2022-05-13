DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) PT Lowered to $35.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.47.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski purchased 17,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.64 per share, for a total transaction of $457,571.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $1,598,067 in the last 90 days. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter valued at $91,853,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,016,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,757,000 after purchasing an additional 717,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,801,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,213 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,441,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 530,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

