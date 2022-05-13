Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON DSM opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.82) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.82. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Hugh Aldous purchased 30,000 shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($24,781.16).

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

