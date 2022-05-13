Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOCS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $29.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. Doximity has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,924 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Doximity by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Doximity by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

