Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Up 933.3% in April

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGNU. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,999,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,599,000 after acquiring an additional 136,264 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,413 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 1,191.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 834,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

