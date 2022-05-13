Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.75 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$19.50 to C$18.75 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a C$19.25 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.22. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.44 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.