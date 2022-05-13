Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Lowered to C$28.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$31.50 to C$28.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on D.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.22.

TSE:D.UN opened at C$22.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$21.23 and a 1 year high of C$30.53.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$860,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,760,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

