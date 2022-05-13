Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:DS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,811. Drive Shack has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $932,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Drive Shack by 216.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 417,605 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 208,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 769.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 104,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Drive Shack by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Drive Shack (Get Rating)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.