Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,206 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $294,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Dropbox Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.