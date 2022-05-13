DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $27,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.64.

NYSE DTE traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.81. 763,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,027. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

