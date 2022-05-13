DubaiCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013599 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000825 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

