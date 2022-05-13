Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.30. 3,251,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,091. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.77%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Citigroup began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

