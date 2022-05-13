Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.270-2.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.29 billion.Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.50. 1,776,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,315. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. purchased 21,825,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 541.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

