Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $77.60. Duolingo shares last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 10,441 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.26. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duolingo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

In other Duolingo news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 136,968 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 741,567 shares of company stock worth $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares worth $253,384.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,150,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,201,000 after purchasing an additional 800,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,908,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $27,323,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.21 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35.

About Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

