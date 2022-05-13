Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH. “

DUOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.98. 867,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,661. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $204.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $53,219.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $61,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 741,567 shares of company stock valued at $65,732,619 and sold 2,536 shares valued at $253,384.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

